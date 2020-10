We kick-off our Cool School segments by featuring the last school we visited just before schools closed in March due to the pandemic. We head to Charleston Development Academy in Downtown Charleston our Cool School of the week.

Charleston Development Academy Public Charter School's mission is to nurture the whole child. CDA is an award winning school with two locations, an elementary and middle school with 168 students in pre-k through eighth grade. Associate principal Dr. Arthur Holmes says, "If you want your child to be in a nurturing, caring, and sincere environment where they can reach their highest potential, Charleston Development is a great place to be because you're just not a number, you're a total child."