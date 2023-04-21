The Chicora Changers are working to change their community, and the community is rewarding them for all of their hard work with a trip to Disney World.

Chicora Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award.

Thirty students in the school’s Chicora Changers, a community service club were surprised with an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World, thanks to businesses, school staff, and families.

The students worked to change their community by picking up litter around the school, and at local beaches and performing acts of kindness. They did not know they would be rewarded with a trip.

Congratulations Chicora Elementary!