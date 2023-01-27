Clay Hill Elementary School receives the News 2 Cool School award. They call it a hidden gem in Ridgeville with fun and small classes, and extracurricular activities including safety patrol. Clay Hill Elementary Eagles in Dorchester District Four are soaring.

Safety Patrol allows students to help others and promotes responsibility. Principal Dr. April Sanders says they work hard to nurture the whole child by uplifting and empowering students to be innovative, inquisitive, and enthusiastic life-long learners.

Congratulations Clay Hill Eagles!

If you would like to nominate a Cool School or educator, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.