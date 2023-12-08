Rigorous and inclusive academics with a tailored social-emotional curriculum, Compass Collegiate Academy is focused on the whole child. They are our News 2 Cool School recipients of the week.

Compass Collegiate Academy, a tuition-free state charter school, offers options for students.

The school offers a fun and rigorous academic experience. Students have small group instruction every day. School leaders say they have three times the length of instruction than a traditional school. Young scholars are engaged in authentic text, comparing and contrasting, with high-level dialogue. CCA also has a tailored social-emotional curriculum focused on “Big Hearts and Sharp Minds.”

Congratulations Compass Collegiate Academy!

