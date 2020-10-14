Cool School: Charleston Development Academy

Today we kick off our Cool School segments by featuring the last school we visited just before schools closed in March due to the pandemic.

Charleston Development Academy in Downtown Charleston is our Cool School of the week.

Charleston Development Academy Public Charter School’s mission is to “nurture” the whole child. CDA is an award winning school, with two locations, an elementary and middle school with 168 students in pre-k through eighth grade.

The PBIS, Positive Behavior Intervention and Support school has a challenging curriculum. They also offer Spanish, drama, chorus, and art.

The school’s concept originated in Ebenezer AME Church to offer a small learning environment for students. Associate principal Dr. Arthur Holmes says, “CDA is a Cool School because it is truly a home oriented feeling. We have small class sizes. It’s cool because we make you feel great about yourself.” “What I like about Charleston Development Academy is that we build a family. I’ve been here since pre-k, and I’m used to the teachers because they’re kind, nice, and wonderful. They teach me a lot of things. They teach me character. They teach me respect.”

