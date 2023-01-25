This year, the theme at Clay Hill Elementary in Dorchester District Four is “Home of the Extraordinary,” and by talking to students you know immediately they feel that way, cared for, and extraordinary. We’re in Ridgeville for our Cool School of the week.

They call it a hidden gem in Ridgeville. Clay Hill Elementary in DD4 has 165 students in Head Start through fifth grade.

Dr. April Sanders has served as principal at Clay Hill for three years. She says, “It is truly a hidden gem, and we are so small, but we have so much love to give every day to every student. The best. The absolute best. Just walking through the doors, you will feel what we feel every day. You feel the love, community, and the compassion.”

Sanders says the community school offers small class sizes and extracurricular activities.

“We make sure we provide interventions for our students for academics, but we also make sure we provide them with experiences. Some of those experiences include Hero Day, wellness walks, and different things to ensure they are being exposed to as much as they can. We have the Secret Society of Readers. It’s a secret book club. We have the Safety Patrol team,” Sanders said.

Safety Patrol allows students to help others and promotes responsibility. She says, “Students were selected based on an application process. They actually had to fill out an application. We selected the most unique candidates. They come out every morning. They open the car doors.. and help our SROs do different things.” Fifth-grade student Tristan Judson says, “It’s really fun! You get to open people’s car and put up the flag.”

Fourth-grade student Lauralynn Green says, “I just make sure people are safe.”

Principal Sanders says Clay Hill strives to nurture an inclusive environment by celebrating different cultures.

“This year, we actually took National Hispanic Month and we celebrated that. We had dancers come in, and we did the same for National Native American Month. We had dancers, and we did activities all throughout the week to celebrate those cultures.”

Third-grade student Madelynn Davis says, “It’s a really good school because everybody has a lot of fun here.”

“It’s really interactive,” said Tristan. “Our teachers really help us do our work, and they really push us to our limits so they can help us excel in the future.”

The school also has monthly Win celebrations to mark students’ accomplishments. Fifth grader Tristan Judson said that while leaving Clay Hill will be sad, he’s confident the school has prepared him for the next step.

“Most of my childhood has been here so it will be very sad to leave here. If you come here, you will leave very smart, very driven, very persistent, and you will have a lot of fun here.”

Teacher Kecia Simmons says to hear students talk about their school with pride is an incredible feeling. “It makes me feel good,” she said. “That’s my greatest success as a teacher. Each and every day you celebrate big and small accomplishments. You get to watch students grow, and at the end of the day, you feel good and proud knowing you are a part of that process. The love that we have at this school for our students, how passionate we are about their learning.”

Principal Sanders says the school strives to nurture the whole child by uplifting and empowering students to be innovative, inquisitive, and enthusiastic life-long learners.

“We’re Cool for so many reasons. It’s a great place to be. Our theme this year is home of the extraordinary. I believe we have extraordinary instruction, extraordinary teachers and students, and extraordinary community. My hope for students is one, they have received the academics they needed; two, they feel engaged included and involved; and third, they know they’re loved every single day.”

If you would like to nominate a Cool School or educator, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.