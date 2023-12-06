CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Providing students with an exceptional education and strong social-emotional foundation — that’s the goal of Compass Collegiate Academy. Families are finding their way to this school that’s helping students discover new possibilities.

Currently nestled in the heart of downtown Charleston, Compass Collegiate Academy, a tuition-free state charter school, offers options for students.

Elizabeth Simpson is the school’s executive director. She says, “We are a public charter school. We’re growing by one grade level each year with a mission to ensure all of our scholars are achieving high levels and are lifelong learners.”

Compass Collegiate Academy is in its third year of operation with 114 students in kindergarten through third grade. CCA will continue to add a grade a year until it becomes a K-8 school.

“Our kindergartners come in at all different levels, and at the end of the year, our kindergartners who have been with us since the beginning of the year can read and write and understand what they’re reading independently. They’ve made tremendous growth,” Simpson explained.

The school offers a fun and rigorous academic experience.

Simpson says, “We have a really well-rounded program with about three times the length of instruction, and phonics and writing and reading that you might find at a traditional school. Our scholars are engaged in authentic text, comparing and contrasting, having really high-level dialogue. We also make sure they feel comfortable and safe in their classrooms. We have books that are representative of all over the world. We want to make sure our scholars are well rounded, and they can read text from everywhere.”

Students have small group instruction every day. CCA also has a tailored social-emotional curriculum focused on “Big Hearts and Sharp Minds.”

“Every single day starts in a circle. We’ll see all of our scholars engaged in morning circle, getting to know one another, sharing personal things, just grounding themselves in that friendship in the classroom community,” says Simpson.

First-grade student Major Dawson says, “What I think about my school, is it’s very perfect, and it fits for me, and makes me have a lot of friends. I really love it here.”

Simpson says, “We focus on the whole child. We’re diverse by design. We intentionally recruit people from all different walks of life, all different races, all different backgrounds, and bring everyone together in one school community. We have amazing teachers that go through rigorous interview processes who are exceptionally talented, and work so well with our scholars to grow their minds and their hearts.”

The school is open to students across the state.

“You have to be five by September first of the year you enroll, that’s the only criteria,” said Simpson. “Fifteen percent of our student population have IEPs or 504 plans. We are inclusive and open to everybody, and we want people in Charleston to know we’re here as a quality school choice.”

Third-grade student Jakobi Simmons says, “It’s like the best thing for me. It’s a perfect fit for me, because I was here for three years, and I really got to know all the ways how to use math, and how to read books, and how to use site words. It’s like the best thing for me.”

“It kind of feels good to be with people who are just like me. Lots of surprises, right around the corner every day,” said first-grade student Noah Murray.

Noah’s mom, Paige Murray, says, parents say the school is making a difference. “It’s a different environment, different experience. They think outside of the box and my baby is definitely an outside thinker, so wanted to try something new and we love it. They are a very close-knit school, and it’s just like one big family, which makes it easier for them to learn. It works. It works,” she said.

Jennifer Degruy teaches first grade at CCA. She says, “Excellence and rigor- if you want your scholar to have an opportunity for a fantastic excellent education that is tuition-free, this is the school for you. Our teachers work above and beyond to ensure all of our scholars, all of our scholars reach their maximum potential.”

Second-grade student Dottie Cross says, “This school, I think it’s more interesting because we do more cool activities, and we learn more cool facts about books.”

The school is in the process of hiring a Spanish teacher to include a foreign language component.

“Compass Collegiate Academy is a Cool School. They love coming to school every day. You see them running up to the door every day. You see them excited to engage in what they’re learning. If they have to be pulled out for any reason, they’re like when can I go back to class? They absolutely love it, and we make learning purposeful, and it’s just really fun for all of us,” said Simpson.

