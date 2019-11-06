Cool School: Cross High School

Cross High School is working hard to make academic gains, among other initiatives, they are exposing students to more STEM activities. We’re in Berkeley county for our Cool School of the week.

Cross High School has 310 students in seventh through twelfth grades, the school’s Mighty Trojan Robotics Team is in its second year at Cross, exposing students to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math careers. Cross received grants from Volvo, Google, and other business and private donors. In their first year, the robotics team competed in the state competition. Robotics coach Miriam Smith says, “Cross High School is a Cool School. We’re a small family oriented school a great alumni backing. We’re small but mighty. For us to be a first year team last year, and make it to the state championship was a great opportunity.” Principal Alicia Pressley says, “Great things come out of Cross High School. We expect excellence everyday, because excellence has always walked these halls.”

