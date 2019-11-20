Cool School: Hibben Preschool

Providing opportunities for students to develop and grow academically, spiritually, socially and emotionally, that’s the goal at Hibben Preschool. We’re in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School of the week.

Hibben Preschool is an outreach ministry of Hibben United Methodist Church. The school’s play-based approach builds independence and a love for learning. Christian education is integrated throughout daily activities. Hibben preschool director Kim Dowd, “We build on the firm foundation of those key academic skills like language and literacy, math, and science. We also go a step further, and help children learn to be kind and to share and to practice the golden rule, do on to others as you would have them do on to you.” Five-year-old Duncan Williams says, “I like my teacher. They’re fun.” Parent Dunc Williams, Jr. says, “I love Hibben. I think it’s an extraordinary place. Our kids have fun, we also know that they’re learning a ton. Our oldest in 4-K extremely well prepared for kindergarten next year.”

