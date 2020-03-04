Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary

A program at Hunley Park Elementary is helping students build character, self esteem, and improve classroom performance. We’re in Charleston county for our Cool School of the week.

Hunley Park Elementary is a neighborhood school with four-hundred-seventy-five students in child development through fifth grade, located across the street from the air force base.

Principal Dr. Michael Griggs says a positive behavior award program built around character traits is making a difference in the classroom. “We do the Visionary Scholars, which is a program that has to do with character development, and every month we have a particular character trait that we talk about. The kids during that month try to exemplify that trait, and whichever student exemplifies that trait the most, they’re recognized as a Visionary Scholar. The program happens once a month, says Dr. Griggs. Second grade student Quincy Hooks says, “I did a lot of work, and did good for my family. It made me feel proud.”

