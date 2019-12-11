Cool School: Joseph Pye Elementary

Joseph Pye Elementary is a high performing school creating exciting learning experiences for students. We’re in Dorchester District Two for our Cool School of the Week.

Pye Elementary is an award winning school with a STEAM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math focus, with high engagement. The Palmetto’s Finest school with nearly a thousand students in 4-K through fifth grade is a model for the state. JPE has a health and wellness focus this year. The school has a Fitmathtics room, a room that combines math and fitness, and they also have an outdoor fitness course. Principal Wanda Gadsden says, “Our health and wellness teachers, which are our physical education teachers, they collaborate with our classroom teachers to ensure that we have experiences that incorporate movement. We also use our technology team to work with teachers as well to incorporate the technology component. What happens is not only do children become fit in body, they become fit in their minds as well.”

We’ll take a look at Pye’s Transformation Classrooms on News 2 at 4.