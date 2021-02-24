Cool School Leader: Marissa McArdle

After years in education, she founded her own unique preschool, offering a creative and engaging environment for young students on James Island. Green World School founder and director Marissa McArdle is our Cool School Leader of the week.

A teacher for eighteen years in both public and private program, and a parent, Marissa McArdle developed Green World School, a pre-school educational program rooted in nature that allows young children two to five the peaceful, creative freedom to explore the world around them.

McArdle opened the school in 2013. Students have thought provoking projects, foreign language, yoga, gardening. Environmental education is incorporated into all facets of the program. McArdle says, “Our educational philosophy is inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to education,

eclectic, creative, open ended, and we really prioritize outdoor education. Just really wanting to create a program that allows the creative freedom for children to explore and learn with a focus on nature, and the environment, and the natural world around us, that is really where green world came from.”

Congratulations Mrs. McArdle!

Mrs. McArdle is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in Spanish and Sociology. We plan to visit this Cool School in the fall when it’s safe to do so to explore their unique program.

If you would like to nominate a Cool school teacher, principal, or leader, send an email to Octavia at omitchell@wcbd.com.