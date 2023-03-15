For nearly sixty years, Mason Preparatory School has worked to provide students with a solid foundation of advanced academics while building strong character. The school in downtown Charleston is our Cool School of the week.

Fun, engaging, and challenging: when you walk through the doors of Mason Prep, you instantly feel a sense of community. “I just feel like when you walk in here, there’s just something there. Something warm inside and it makes you feel welcomed here,” said fifth-grade student Ainsley Hajj.

Mason Prep is an independent school with students in grades kindergarten through eighth grades with small class sizes.

Head of School Jennifer Baker says in addition to a premiere academic program, the school builds great students and community members. “Mason Prep is a wonderful school. One of the things we really focus on is having great relationships and really caring about one another, so all of our students – grades k-8 – have some social-emotional learning that they do,” she explained.

Baker continued, “In our younger grades, we focus on social thinking and explicitly teaching students how to interact and be great friends and take care of one another. Then as students get older, they work with the Social Institute with our school psychologist and really continue to develop those friendship skills, and how to take care of one another. They start with pen pals and reading buddies, and even math buddies, so we’re spending time together and building that community.”

“What I really like about Mason Prep… I think they have formed a great community around their academics, and I think that helps you learn, and it’s really beneficial when you look at schools knowing they will accept you, and being a part of a community helps you learn in groups and individually,” added eighth-grade student Tripp Bates.

Teachers design lessons and projects that support and challenge students. Foreign language starts in kindergarten. English teacher Anne Hall says, “Mason Prep builds up everything they’re going to need, from foreign language to advanced mathematics, to focusing on composition, to innovation and design program in the middle school with advanced science laboratory, in addition to art and steel band, and wonderful programs we continue to add more of each year. It’s a great place. I’m from a family of alumni, and there are alumni on the faculty. We grow some good folks at Mason Prep.”

