CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sunshine House on Leeds Avenue is truly a bright spot in North Charleston.

News 2 got the chance to honor Ms. Rebecca Green who is celebrating 50 years with the Sunshine House.

Speaking to Green’s coworkers, the impact that she has made, and continues to make, is obvious.

“Rebecca Green is the best person. She is a dedicated educator, she is an awesome team member, she motivates us every day,” one employee said.

She went on to say that Green supports the children, their families, and works to make a difference in the world.

“She deserves to have all of this because this is a really big deal.”

Green said that her coworkers are truly a blessing and that she is honored to be celebrating the milestone.