Cool School Principal: Maite Porter

At a time with so much uncertainty and challenges, teachers say C.E. Williams Middle School principal Maite Porter goes above and beyond to make everyone feel safe, welcomed, and loved. She’s our Cool School Principal of the week.

Mrs. Maite Porter is the new principal of C.E. Williams Middle School north campus. An educator for twenty years, she served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

To keep students and staff motivated through the pandemic, every week she offers something new. She had a drive through meet and greet for parent-teacher night. Everyday offers a fun event. There is Whoot Whoot Wagon where she and the assistant principals walked around the school and cheerfully gave out treats to the teachers. She placed encouraging growth mindset messages throughout the school to provide a visual reminder to students, faculty and staff… they are loved, supported and cared for. Porter says, “Growing through this experience of the pandemic and everything else has really helped us to be better and the long run I see us really growing.”

She says all educators should be recognized for navigating educational challenges during these times. Porter says, “I really appreciate it. This is such a great honor. I was so shocked when you gave me a call. I couldn’t believe it. Being a new principal to Charleston this just blew my mind. This is an amazing opportunity and this is just so great. Please continue to honor teachers, educators, my fellow friends and colleagues. This is just an amazing thing. I think it’s amazing every little bit counts. Right now any little nuggets of joy we can grasp on to, we need them. Our teachers our faculty, our principals, really are under a lot of pressure right now just to come to school everyday, be safe, be healthy. Worrying about the unknown but teaching our way through it, and giving 100-percent every single day to all of our kids. She goes on to say, “Being a cool principal is awesome. I think it’s a really great honor, but I can’t take credit for it. It’s our school that makes us cool, makes me cool.”

Mrs. Porter is from the Sunshine State and graduated from the University of Central Florida.

Congratulations Mrs. Porter!