Cool School Principal: Mrs. Jamie McCarthy

Teachers at Lambs Elementary say principal Mrs. Jamie McCarthy has changed the school’s atmosphere and brought a new sense of positivity. She’s our Cool School principal of the week.

Mrs. Jamie McCarthy began teaching in Charleston County School District in 2006. She also served as an assistant principal in the district, and became the principal of Lambs Elementary School in 2019.

Lambs is a diverse school that serves the military families of Joint Base Charleston, as well as the surrounding community. Teachers say Mrs. McCarthy happily greets students and staff every morning, and encourages students every day, often walking the halls as the school’s lamb mascot. Even through the challenges of the pandemic, the school’s atmosphere has changed and students have a love of learning. McCarthy says, “We know that when there is a positive growth mindset, our students will achieve more. We have a strong focus on social emotional learning to ensure our students have all their needs met before we begin the academic curriculum. We have seen much success. At our school, all means all. It truly means at our school, we are making sure all students needs are met.”

Mrs. McCarthy says she is proud of the way her staff handled the pandemic. She says she admires their resiliency and says teachers are true heroes. She is from New Jersey, and received her Masters in Elementary Leadership from The Citadel.

Congratulations Mrs. Jamie McCarthy!