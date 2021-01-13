Cool School Principal: Mrs. LaCarma McMillan

Parents, students, and teachers say she’s a passionate leader with a heart to serve and is invested in their community. St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School principal Mrs. LaCarma McMillan is our Cool School Principal of the week.

Principal Mrs. LaCarma McMillan leads the school where she walked the halls as a student. She was in the first class to open the school in 1983, and became the principal of St. James Santee in 2017.

Mrs. McMillan says one of the challenges they worked hard to overcome during the pandemic was ensuring all families had internet access. She thanks the Charleston County School District for preparing administrators and teachers during the pandemic.

Mrs. McMillan has a long list of accomplishments at St. James, including academic improvement and renovation of the media center. She established a chapter of the National Junior Beta Club and the National Elementary Honor Society. She also worked to secure more than 50-thousand-dollars in funding to support computer technology education.

Mrs. McMillan says she has come full circle to lead the school that formed her foundation and nurtured her desire to be an educator. “I am honored. I am humbled. This is such an amazing experience. It’s amazing how I was here in 1983 when the doors opened to this building. Life takes people through challenges, and changes, and transitions, and then brings us back to the direction to the place we need to be. It’s such an honor to be here. I am not one for accolades. I do what I need to do for everyone. I am a servant. I see myself as a servant leader. I am here to do whatever I need to do to make sure others are taken care, and are successful. This award, it means everything. It means a lot,” McMillan says.

The proud Lincoln High school graduate was in the first group of Teacher Cadets at Lincoln.

She received degrees from South Carolina State University and The Citadel.

Congratulation Mrs. McMillan!

