Cool School: Rollings Middle School of the Arts

Rollings Middle School of the Arts is a shining star when it comes to the arts and academics, one of the top three public middle schools in the state. We’re in Dorchester District Two for our Cool School of the week.

Rollings is a magnet school for the fine and performing arts with more than seven hundred students. The school offers dance, visual arts, piano, band, strings, vocal music, and theater arts.

Last week, they opened their new performing arts center, with over a thousand seats, and top of the line lighting and audio system.

Principal Patrick Pye says, “We have so many opportunities. Students get to express themselves. They feel comfortable and safe with kids that also have artistic abilities like them. They feel comfortable here to take risks, and to express themselves through their artistic abilities.” Sixth-grade student Sydney Isgett says, “I always tell my mom, it doesn’t really feel like I’m at school. I feel like it’s still summer, and I’m always with my friends. I meet new friends everyday all around the district, and I love the health and wellness team. It’s just the experience of a life time.”

