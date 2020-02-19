Cool School: Summerville High School

The Green Wave brand is known for excellence and success, and school spirit is surging at Summerville High School. We’re in Dorchester county for our Cool School of the week.

With nearly thirty-two-hundred students, Summerville High School works hard to create a strong school spirit culture. They have High Five Fridays where teachers line the hallways to welcome students with foam hands. They also have classroom room service once a month where the surge leadership team delivers donuts to teachers and candy to students based on attendance. D.J. Legare, one of the assistant principals delivers a weekly pep talk message over the PA system. Legare says, “Don’t forget it’s never too early to trust each other, forgive each other, respect each other, help each other, and love each other.” The goal is to create a positive school climate.

