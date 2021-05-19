Cool School Teacher: Emily Estes

Patient, kind, nothing short of amazing, just a few words used to describe Westview Elementary teacher Ms. Emily Estes. She’s the News 2 Cool School Teacher of the Week.

Ms. Emily Estes is a self-contained special education teacher at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek. She teaches both traditional and blended students.

She began working at Westview six years ago, after graduating from college. Ms. Estes knew she wanted to be a special education teacher at a young age, because she enjoyed helping her aunt who has special needs.

Parent Kimberly Kennedy nominated her, and Kennedy says she has never seen a teacher with so much love and compassion for her job. She says Ms. Estes makes sure every student is learning on their own pathway. Ms. Estes says being nominated by a parent means the world to her. Estes says, “Just incorporating different strategies and skills for them to not only build their academics, but their functional skills so they can become more independent. I just feel really honored. I’m very lucky to have parents that are so supportive, and just to know how much they trust me makes my job a little easier coming in each day, to know I have their support to be able to do what I can to help their child grow as much as possible. I’m still kind of in disbelief. I’m not a huge person for attention, and I’m like I don’t even know what to do with this. i’m very excited and honored.” She goes on to say, “It makes me feel pretty great to know they think so highly of me, and they can see that I am really helping their kids. I never thought I would have a parent nominate me so this is extremely awesome. This is honestly one of the best schools. Our staff is so supportive. Our administration, and our parents are so supportive of everything we do. My students, they are the reason I do what I do, and without them, I would not be here. I love seeing them grow each day, and I love getting to come to work and work with them.”

Ms. Estes is from Little Rock, Arkansas, and is a College of Charleston graduate. She is working on a Master’s degree in speech language pathology at USC.

Congratulations Ms. Emily Estes!