Cool School Teacher: Joseph Jutzi

Passionate, fun, funny, cool, some of the words students and staff use to describe Mr. Joseph Jutzi, a science professor at West Ashley High School. He’s our first Cool School teacher for the new school year.

This is Mr. Joseph Jutzi’s 11th year at West Ashley High School. He is also a professor at Trident Technical College. He teaches dual enrollment Anatomy & Physiology, Zoology, and Project Lead the Way courses. Mr. Jutzi uses humor to keep his students engaged. He has a Master’s Degree in Biological Education from The Citadel, and was a marine biologist for NOAA. He left that profession because he wanted to do more to make a difference in the world, so he went back to school to become a teacher. Jutzi says, “It’s hard work. We change lives, but the work is rewarding. It really really is. I wouldn’t leave this job for more money, I don’t think, though I could probably make more money in another job. It’s the intangibles that really make teaching special.”

Senior Damitria Sheares says, “I think Mr. Jutzi is a great teacher. He actually cares about our problems. If we’re having trouble, he’ll take one on one time and he’ll stay after school to help us on the next test or quiz. He does make a great difference to this school.”

Mr. Jutzi is from the upstate. He also taught English in Japan for a year.

Congratulations Mr. Joe!!!

