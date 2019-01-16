Cool School Teacher: Mr. Thomas Henry

Giving back and helping others, that’s what Newington Elementary teacher Mr. Thomas Henry strives to do everyday. We head to Dorchester District Two for our Cool School Teacher of the week.



This is Summerville native Thomas Henry’s first year at Newington as a full time teacher, his seventh in DD2. He’s a third grade resource teacher for reading, writing, and math. He also serves as a math interventionist.

In an effort to change his students’ lives for the better, Henry started the B.A.M. Club. It stands for Becoming A Man, for boys in third, fourth, and fifth grades. Students dress for success, and they have guiding principles they stand by daily at school and at home. They look at characteristics men need to help them overcome obstacles. They also have guest speakers give life lessons, including News 2’s Rob Fowler and Senator Tim Scott.

Mr. Henry says he strives to live everyday as if it were his last, to make sure that his students learn, grow, and live life to the fullest. “Being a teacher, I get from the time I walk into this door from the time they leave for the bus, I get to serve kids. I get to help them, and show love for them everyday. That’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to serve because we don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, and that’s how I live day to day. I’m going to give everything. I’m going to give my all. When I go to sleep, I’m tired, because when I go to sleep at night, I know I’ve done everything possible.” Fifth-grade student Delvin Davis says, “He’s awesome. He puts students first. Helps people who are in the club become a man,and learn what it is to be a man.”

Mr. Henry’s grandmother worked in education. He says she raised him to live to help others. He planned to be a police officer at first, then later decided to serve his community in the classroom.

Congratulations Mr. Thomas Henry!