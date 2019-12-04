Cool School Teacher: Mrs. Audra Pinckney

Mrs. Audra Pinckney’s commitment to her student’s success at St. James-Santee Elementary Middle has spanned twenty-two years. We’re in McClellanville with our Cool School Teacher of the week.

Mrs. Audra Pinckney is an instructional coach at St. James-Santee Elementary Middle School. She supports teachers and students in child development through eighth grades with school data, curriculum, co-teaching, and professional development. Teacher Dorothy Steed says, “Mrs. Pinckney is an awesome teacher. I enjoy working with her. She’s very creative, and always has something interesting for the kids to do.”

Mrs. Pinckney is from the Awendaw McClellanville community, and attended school at St. James. After traveling around the world with her husband, a Navy veteran, she returned home to give back. She believes student success is created through meaningful relationships. Pinckney says, “My scholars, they mean everything to me. I would not have not stayed here for twenty-two years if this wasn’t a hidden gem. My husband served. I’m serving. This is my way of serving. This is my way of giving back to my country. One day I know my scholars are going to do wonderful things.”

Pinckney has taught third through sixth grades, and has served as teacher of year multiple times. “This is hard work, but the hard work is rewarding work, so be passionate about it. Look at their faces. Everyday, I am reminded this is important work. This is the work that we have to do, and the work is never done. Each day, I am reminded there is more to be done, and there is satisfaction in the work,” says Pinckney.

Sixth-grade student Jayvion Blake says, “I think she’s a very nice and unique teacher. She always wants the best for us. She wants us to push harder, that’s why she should be presented with this award.”

Pinckney is committed to student success inside of the classroom and beyond the school’s walls. Sixth-grade student Jacquez Gandy says “She’s one of the best teachers I ever had. She’s like a mother to me. I like how she’s always active and around us.”

Mrs. Audra Pinckney is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Elementary Education. In addition, she holds a Master of Arts in Instructional Technology from Lesley University and a Master of Science in Education Supervision and Administration from Charleston Southern University.

Mrs. Pinckney is married to Navy veteran, Tony Pinckney. They have three children, Cherelle, Antonyo, and Trenton. Audra has a passion to help others, and enjoys mentoring and volunteering through her work with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., where she is the current president of the Charleston Alumnae Chapter.