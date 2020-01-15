Cool School Teacher: Mrs. Judy Rainey

Her passion is transforming learning by creating an environment where students are empowered to become change makers who impact our world. College Park Elementary teacher Judy Rainey is our Cool School Teacher of the week.

This is Judy Rainey’s 39th year of teaching, her third at College Park Elementary as a multi age classroom teacher.

Two years ago, her students created a charity to help other students in other countries, and children at MUSC. Mrs. Rainey says she feels blessed to be a part of an awesome school community with students who are making a difference in the world. She says, “My focus, my why is to go out and help kids become their best selves by helping other people, and to challenge them to make the world a better place.” Fourth-grade student Savannah Brock says, “She’s very cool because she encourages student to learn, and she tries to encourage us to read, and she makes learning more fun. She’s very sweet.”

Mrs. Rainey says teaching is her calling. She’s from Memphis, Tennessee and has taught in several states across the country.

Congratulations Mrs. Rainey!