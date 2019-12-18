Cool School Teacher: Mrs. Krissie Patterson

Wonderful, kind, she loves us, just a few words used to describe East Cooper Montessori Charter School teacher Mrs. Krissie Patterson. We’re in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Krissie Patterson is a lower elementary lead teacher at East Cooper Montessori Charter School. A teacher for seven years, she’s in her fourth year at ECMCS teaching first, second, and third grade students in a combined class. Her daughters attended Montessori schools and she fell in love with the unique learning experience. After ten years in the corporate world as a mortgage banker and accountant, Mrs. Patterson went back to school for her Montessori teaching certification. She says, “Everyday, I am happy to get up. Happy to be here, and love what I do. I just wanted every child to know that within them, they have a gift to share with the world. As a teacher, you can help as you teach academics, you can also lead the child to see what gifts they have, and help as Maria Montessori says fan the flame within the child so that gift can be exposed and shared with the world. I love being with kids. I love seeing that light in their eyes when they’re learning. It touches my heart, and I just love that.” Third grade student Anvita Omraju says, “I think she’s an excellent teacher. I’ve been here three years, so I’ve seen her in many ways, and it’s mostly kind and generous.”

Parent Denise Smith’s daughter Gwennie was in Mrs. Patterson’s class. She nominated Ms. Krissie for the Cool School Teacher award. Smith says, “She really put a big huge impact on her life and Krissie has become a part of our family as well. She is incredible. We love Krissie. Ms. Krissie is patient. She is kind. The unconditional love she has not only for her students, but for her job is absolutely amazing. Fourth grade student Gwennie Smith says, “Ms. Krissie is super nice, and she is really sweet, and patient. She’s really fun and she lets us have our own freedom.” First grade student Maddie Storey says, “She’s the best teacher in the world.”

Mrs. Patterson is from Alabama, and has been here in the Lowcountry since 2005.

Congratulations Mrs. Krissie Patterson!