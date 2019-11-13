Cool School Teacher: Mrs. Louisa Hughes

A teacher for a few years, she is already making a difference in the classroom. Hunley Park Elementary teacher Mrs. Louisa Hughes is our Cool School Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Louisa Hughes is a fourth grade teacher at Hunley Park Elementary. This is her third year as a teacher in Charleston county.

During her first year, she was named Rookie Teacher of the Year at another school. Mrs. Hughes says she wanted to be a teacher since she was a child. She loves hands on activities in her class. She says when students are able to solve problems on their own, and have a say in what they are learning, they will remember those lessons. Hughes says, “When I was in school, I had a lot of teachers that taught me to love learning, and I was able to enjoy it, and that’s what I really want to do for my students. I wanted to be someone that could teach them that learning could be fun and also rewarding.” Fourth-grade student Yeiden Roman says, “She’s like the best teacher I ever had. I love being in Mrs. Hughes class.” Fourth-grade student Peyton Sansom says, “I like her. She’s a pretty nice teacher. She’s taught us a lot of things. She’s strict, but she just wants the best for all of us. I just like enjoy my time with Mrs. Hughes.”

The Beaufort native graduated from Claflin University, and she is a newlywed.

Congratulations Mrs. Hughes!