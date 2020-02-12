Cool School Teacher: Mrs. Sandi Rand

Her colleagues say she finds a way to build a sense of community that makes students want to do well. Goodwin Elementary teacher Mrs. Sandi Rand is our Cool School Teacher of the week.

Mrs. Sandi Rand is in her sixteenth year of teaching at Goodwin Elementary School in North Charleston. She worked in the medical field for years, and went back to school to become a teacher. She tries to instill in her students responsibility for their learning.

Mrs. Rand says she always wanted to be a teacher to make a difference. “What greater job can you do than to influence or change the life of a child? It may be in different ways. It may be through education. It may be that you’re caring about them, making sure they have their needs met, or if they have the support they need,” says Rand. Third grade student Telayah Brown says, “She’s nice and she’s helpful. She makes things fun for us.” Third grade student Niegel Auten says, “She’s nice, kind, and friendly.” Reading Interventionist and Teacher of the Year Mary Stansell nominated Mrs. Rand. She says, “She’s an excellent teacher. She pays attention to her students needs. She focuses on each individual, whether it’s in a small group or one on one instruction, and she just makes sure they get everything they need.”

Mrs. Rand graduated from Charleston county schools and received her Master’s from the Citadel.

Congratulations Mrs. Sandi Rand!