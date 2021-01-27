Cool School Teacher: Mrs. Tiffany Schwartz

Role model, tech go-to, engaging, that’s how third grade teachers at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary describe their colleague Mrs. Tiffany Schwartz, she’s our Cool School teacher of the week.

Mrs. Tiffany Schwartz is in her fifth year at Ashley River Creative Arts teaching third grade. Ashley River tied her hobbies and profession together. She has a background in performance and a love for art and creativity. She’s able to integrate the arts into her daily lessons.

Mrs. Schwartz says teaching virtually at the beginning of this school year was a challenge, but her fellow third grade teachers say Mrs. Schwartz supported and guided them to explore technology. They say she makes in person and remote learning fun and engaging for her students.

Mrs. Schwartz says the nomination from her colleagues is extra special. “I’m so grateful for them, and I just want to say thank you. We all do really hard work around this school Ashley River, and just being picked out and nominated for this award is such a big accomplishment,” says Schwartz.

Mrs. Schwartz is a New York native and Clemson University and Citadel alum. She was also a majorette in the Tiger band. Congratulations Mrs. Schwartz!

You can watch her story today on News 2 at 4.