Cool School Teacher: Sean Metzger

He served our country for more than twenty years, and now Cane Bay Elementary kindergarten teacher Sean Metzger continues to serve our community, this time in the classroom. He’s our Cool School teacher of the week.

Mr. Sean Metzger is a disabled veteran who has traveled the world, but feels at home in the classroom. During his military career, the leadership roles he was always most excited about were assignments centered around education. He went back to school, and received his Bachelors of Science in education with a focus in early childhood education.

A teacher at Cane Bay Elementary for six years, Mr. Metzger says he chose kindergarten because he wanted to be a part of the initial learning experience for students. He says he wants all children to enjoy the learning process and believe and understand they can be anything. Metzger says, “In the military, we say where does the metal meet the road, and in kindergarten, that is the very beginning structure. I didn’t like school. I wanted to make sure, when they walked into school they liked it. They want to be here. It’s not about I have to be here because my mom and dad told me, and that’s my goal.” One of his students says, “He’s my best teacher and he’s so nice.” Assistant kindergarten teacher Meredith Arnold says, “I love Mr. Metzger. We partner very well together. He was my son’s kindergarten teacher several years ago. He’s always been a great teacher.”

Mr. Metzger credits his wife of twenty years Ann for his success in and out of the classroom.

Congratulations Mr. Metzger.