Cool School: University School of the Lowcountry

One of the major hallmarks of University School of the Lowcountry is their Learning Outside of the Classroom program. We’re in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School of the week.

The Lowcountry is their classroom. Students spend one day per week learning by doing. Each student has more than forty field trips a year. Recently, students learned first-hand about faith by going to local houses of worship to explore and talk to people who practice that religion.

Head of School Jason Kreutner says, “It’s a school program that we go to four to six houses of worship every year, and different ones every year, so over time the students build this knowledge base of Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Islam, other faiths from direct experiences.” Seventh-grade student Kit Jones Painter says, “I really enjoy the field trips. It shows you so many new parts of the world. These are things that you can’t see on a normal day to day basis.”

You can watch University School of the Lowcountry’s full Cool School story today on News 2 at 4 p-m.