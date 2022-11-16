PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The school spirit at Waccamaw Middle School in Pawleys Island is contagious, as students take pride in their school and achievements. That’s just part of what makes them, and their leader, Principal Ginny Haynes, our Cool School and Cool Principal of the week.

The school spirit and pursuit of academic excellence are always at peak levels at Waccamaw Middle School. “Oh, we’re a Cool School! We are such a Cool School. We are such an amazing school. We have a tight-knit family here,” Principal Haynes said.

Nestled in the heart of Pawleys Island, Waccamaw Middle has 346 students in seventh and eighth grades.

Principal Ginny Haynes is in her second year at the helm at WMS. The school is making significant academic gains, and school spirit is always on display, as words of pride line the walls, and music fills the halls.

“We have a thing called Fun Fridays, and we alternate that with Club Friday. Students work so hard all week so it’s time for a little bit of fun,” she said. “I usually have my big speaker. We’re playing some bumping music, they’re walking in, and they’re getting hands dancing jiving and fist bumps, but at lunch, we’re playing, and we got the whole school singing fun music.”

The clubs every other Friday are teacher-sponsored, and range from bracelet making, Pixar in a box, kindness club, chess club, outdoor club, and more. Principal Haynes leads the Shag club.

“I like the Shag dancing club. I think it’s fun to learn how to do. I love the pride. I love our slogan. I think it’s a really great school,” said eighth-grade student Anna Grace Formo.

Students at Waccamaw Middle follow the “Three Gs,”

“The Three Gs, we want our students to Grow, Glow, and Go. We want students to leave elementary mindset, and grow into middle high school, and beyond with activities and stuff we plan for them. The second G, we want our students to Glow. We have activities and presentations, whether it’s through sports. We want our students to shine and show their Warrior pride, and the last G is we want our students to go, go to high school, college, and beyond and be prepared and ready for the world,” explained business teacher Neville Boone.

Students also sign a social contract to help govern classrooms and write motivational quotes on the boards to motivate their peers.

“They inspire one another by writing quotes to encourage one another. They have facts they write on board as well, so when students are working on tests, if students working on assignments, they can be encouraged to keep that Warrior spirit going,” said Boone.

Many attribute the enthusiastic and energized school environment to Principal Haynes.

Math teacher Kim Rathburn says, “This is only Mrs. Haynes’s second year as principal here, and it’s amazing the amount of school pride, and school spirit she has promoted and fostered in this school.” Eighth-grade student Kah’Shair Green says, “A lot of our teachers and principal make this school fun, and make us want to be here more. School spirit is awesome. Mrs. Haynes is my favorite person. I love her so much.” Anna Formo says, “I think she’s the best principal, and I love her pride for the school. I love her.”

It’s not just academics, it’s also character and life skills. We have an incredible staff and beautiful students. We have so many passionate people pouring into our students constantly. We have so many cool things we have already done since August, and it’s just the beginning of the year, so Waccamaw Middle is here. We’re loud and proud! We say it every day, we just can’t hide that Warrior pride, says Haynes.

We received several nominations to award both Mrs. Haynes and the school, but of course, she said, give the school the award.

