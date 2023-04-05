Learning through movement is a common practice in Mrs. Kaitlin Craven’s inclusive third-grade class at Bonner Elementary in Macedonia, where she once walked the halls as a student.

Craven describes her teaching style as a focus on personalized learning and meeting students where they are.

“I do a lot of personalized learning, so I help students where they are, instead of teaching everyone the same thing all the time,” she said. “I meet students where they are in their steps to help them be successful. That’s why everyone is in different places doing a lot of different things because they can also choose how they want to learn and show their learning.”

“The steps are like broken down. You do two worksheets for one step, and you do an exit ticket, and you move your name down to the next step, and do the same thing, and when you get to step four, you do your worksheets, and you do an exit ticket, and you do a test for all the steps you learn. It’s like a little bit of everything. I think it’s great,” said third-grade student Cameron Carlo.

Craven says it is an amazing feeling to watch the excitement and pride in a student’s eyes when they are able to master something challenging.

“I just love watching the kids grow, and learn, and they got so excited when they can accomplish something that’s challenging, and I really love that I get to be a part of that,” said Craven.

Mrs. Craven serves as the math team leader for her grade level, as well as a mentor for teachers who are new to the profession.

She credits her administrators, third-grade team, interventionist, and special education team for her classroom success.

Principal Melissa Willis says Mrs. Craven uses a lot of movement and a lot of brain research to support that learning. She says Craven makes learning so engaging students even realize they’re learning and being accessed.

“She is a very innovative and creative teacher. We love Mrs. Craven! What we found this year, she has been on a journey with her students. She has met them where they were, and they have all worked together to build a strong team, and they’re learning and flourishing almost radiating growth. They’ve blossomed under her leadership, and her personalized pathway for each student to teach them what they need to be successful in third grade,” said Willis.

Mrs. Craven says she always wanted to be a teacher, even as a child.

“My parents and grandparents love to tell the world, ‘Kaitlin always asked for teaching supplies every Christmas and for her birthday, she wanted a stapler, she wanted all of this stuff.’ I just love that. I love helping. I have two little sisters, and lots of cousins, and they were always the students in my classroom whether or not they liked that or not.”

“I think she’s a wonderful teacher. She’s nice. She’s generous and she lets us have fun. I just like to learn with her, and she feels like family to me,” said third grader Alyssa Bunch.

Craven says, “This is where I want to be. I feel like I’m home here. Even on the days that are challenging, I love what I do, and I love that I get to be a part of this, such a big part of kids’ lives, and I’m happy I get to have an impact on that. It’s for sure my calling.”

