Cross High School’s robotics team engages students with critical thinking and problem solving projects

Cross High School is working hard to make academic gains. Among other initiatives, they are exposing students to more STEM activities. We’re in Berkeley county for our Cool School of the week.

Cross High School’s Mighty Trojans Robotics team is in its second year, exposing students to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math careers. Teachers Miriam Smith, Kathy Lawson, and Gary Dent created the team. Smith says, “It gives them great exposure. We did very well our first year. We made it to the state championship and I’m very proud.” Principal Alicia Pressley says, “She got grants from Volvo, from Google and it took off from there. The students enjoy it, and for them to go all the way to state their first year doing it, it was an awesome feeling.” Tenth-grade student Kaylee Viars says, “I think it’s really good for this school. I think it’s a good program for the students to help them learn about more STEM things.” “They make me focus better on my work. I just like problem solving and critical thinking,” says ninth-grade student Cameron White.

Cross also has Books and Breakfast, a quarterly event for parents and students. Media specialist Suzette Johnson says, “Books and Breakfast is important because it expands the student’s vocabulary, and two it helps them with comprehension, and three it helps build that classroom library they may not have at home.”

Principal Pressley is a proud cross High School graduate. She says, “Great things come out of Cross High School. We expect excellence everyday, because excellence has always walked these halls. We are the smallest in the county, but we are the mightiest.”

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present the Cross Trojans with the News Two Cool School award.