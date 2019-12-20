East Cooper Montessori Charter School’s Mrs. Krissie Patterson receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award

News 2 presents East Cooper Montessori Charter School’s Mrs. Krissie Patterson with our Cool School Teacher award.
Ms. Krissie is a lower elementary lead teacher at East Cooper Montessori. A teacher for seven years, she’s in her fourth year at ECMS teaching first, second, and third grade students in a combined class.
After ten years in the corporate world as a mortgage banker and accountant, she went back to school for her Montessori teaching certification.
Congratulations Mrs. Krissie Patterson!