East Cooper Montessori Charter School’s Mrs. Krissie Patterson receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award

Wonderful, kind, she loves us, just a few words used to describe East Cooper Montessori Charter School teacher Mrs. Krissie Patterson. We're in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Krissie Patterson is a lower elementary lead teacher at East Cooper Montessori Charter School. A teacher for seven years, she's in her fourth year at ECMCS teaching first, second, and third grade students in a combined class. Her daughters attended Montessori schools and she fell in love with the unique learning experience. After ten years in the corporate world as a mortgage banker and accountant, Mrs. Patterson went back to school for her Montessori teaching certification. She says, "Everyday, I am happy to get up. Happy to be here, and love what I do. I just wanted every child to know that within them, they have a gift to share with the world. As a teacher, you can help as you teach academics, you can also lead the child to see what gifts they have, and help as Maria Montessori says fan the flame within the child so that gift can be exposed and shared with the world. I love being with kids. I love seeing that light in their eyes when they're learning. It touches my heart, and I just love that." Third grade student Anvita Omraju says, "I think she's an excellent teacher. I've been here three years, so I've seen her in many ways, and it's mostly kind and generous."