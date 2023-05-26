With fun and engaging activities for students, paired with a challenging curriculum, East Edisto Middle School in Summerville receives the last News 2 Cool School award for this school year.



East Edisto middle school, Dorchester District Two’s new middle school, opened its doors this year to nearly 900 students in sixth through eighth grades.

From fine arts to top science labs, with Gateway to Technology and robotics courses, the state-of-the-art neighborhood school has bragging rights: five robotics awards in their first year on the national and state level.

Special needs students run a coffee cart to help teach vocational and communication skills, and the school has a refocus room for students.

Principal Brion Rutherford says he’s proud of everything they accomplished in the first year.

Congratulations, East Edisto Middle School Wolves!