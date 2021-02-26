Green World School’s Marissa McArdle receives News 2 Cool School leader award

Green World School founder and director Marissa McArdle receives the News 2 Cool School leader award.

Marissa McArdle founded her own unique nature based preschool, Green World School on James Island. The school offers a creative and engaging environment for young students.

McArdle opened the school in 2013, students have thought provoking projects, foreign language, yoga, gardening. Environmental education is incorporated into all facets of the program. Young children have peaceful and creative freedom to explore the world around them.

McArdle says she is grateful for the show of support for their efforts to develop a peaceful and engaging early leaning environment that is rooted in nature and creativity. She says “Receiving the Cool School award is such a great honor. First and foremost I would like to thank my family who has stood by and supported me over the last eight years of operating the school. I would like to thank the teachers I have the opportunity to work with on a daily basis. They are amazing educators. I would like to thank the families that we work with in our great communities. They have supported our program since day one, and it really is a privilege to work with each and everyone of them. I really like to thank News 2 for recognizing all of our hard work and efforts, and awarding us with the Cool School award. Thank you so much.”

Congratulations Mrs. McArdle!