Hibben Preschool provides young students with early fun and faith based learning experience

Providing opportunities for students to develop and grow academically, spiritually, socially and emotionally in a safe and fun environment, that’s the goal at Hibben Preschool. We’re in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School of the week.

Hibben Preschool is an outreach ministry of Hibben United Methodist Church. Hibben Preschool director Kim Dowd says, “Our mission is to provide a developmentally appropriate education in a safe and loving Christian environment. We do that by providing opportunities for students to develop and grow socially, emotionally, spiritually, and academically.”

Hibben Preschool opened in 1999. This year they are celebrating twenty years, with nearly 120 children, ages one through five. The school’s play-based approach builds independence and a love for learning. Dowd says, “Preschool is fun and we make it really fun, but we also focus on key academic skills to prepare them for future success.” Five year old Max Piver says, “We get to go to centers.” “We do fun stuff. I get to make art with my teachers,” says five-year-old Julia Lloyd.

Christian education is integrated throughout daily activities. Dowd says, “We build on the firm foundation of those key academic skills like language and literacy, math and science. We also go a step further and help children learn to be kind and to share and to practice the golden rule, do on to others as you would have them do on to you.” Parent Alison Dodd says, “We love that Hibben gives them learning, gives them chapel, and gives us a sense of community. We see these families everyday. We’re friends with them outside of school. We go to church with them. It’s a great atmosphere. We love it, small classroom sizes, it’s great.” Dowd says, “We have just an incredible team of teachers, who are kind, and loving, and compassionate, also creative, and energetic, and very loving. I think they view this is not just a little part time job but as a calling.”