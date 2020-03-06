Hunley Park Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Hunley Park Elementary with our Cool School award.

The Visionary Scholars program at Hunley Park Elementary is helping students build character, self-esteem, and improve classroom performance. Every month, twenty-one students from each class who exemplify a particular character trait are awarded a certificate, enjoy treats during a special award program, and their photos are displayed throughout the school.

Principal Dr. Michael Griggs says the program is making a difference in the classroom.

Congratulations Hunley Park Bees!

