Hunley Park’s character building initiative impacts classroom performance

A program at Hunley Park Elementary is helping students build character, self esteem, and improve classroom performance. We’re in Charleston county for our Cool School of the week.

Hunley Park Elementary is a neighborhood school with four-hundred-seventy-five students in child development through fifth grade, located across the street from the air force base.

Principal Dr. Michael Griggs says a positive behavior award program built around character traits is making a difference in the classroom. “We do the Visionary Scholars, which is a program that has to do with character development, and every month we have a particular character trait that we talk about. The kids during that month try to exemplify that trait, and whichever student exemplifies that trait the most, they’re recognized as a Visionary Scholar. The program happens once a month, says Dr. Griggs. Second grade student Quincy Hooks says, “I did a lot of work, and did good for my family. It made me feel proud.” Parent Phillip Hooks says, “It’s good to recognize the kids for different things. This time it was the principal but being recognized for just being a good kid when no one is watching, it makes you feel good.” Second grade student Tauren Tisdale says, “I had to be honest and when the teacher was looking I had to still do what I’m supposed to.” Kindergarten student Lily Landis says, “I tried to help everybody in my class.” Fifth-grade student Santiago Gonzalez says, “I think Visionary Scholars is a great idea. The students can feel proud of themselves and encourage themselves to be better.” Dr. Griggs says it’s having a positive impact on students. Kindergarten student Loren Tisdale says, “I think it’s good. I like being good.”

Hunley Park also has another initiative called the Principal’s award for students on track to make a year and half growth. Fifth-grade student Aubrey Geddings says, “It’s an amazing school. All the teachers care for us, and they do everything to help us.” First-grade student Serenity Hacker says, “I like school because school is awesome.” Dr. Griggs says, “Parents trust the teachers. Students trust the teachers. Teachers trust and respect parents and students. With that kind of relationship, we know we can carry our students to the next level.”

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present Hunley Park Elementary with our Cool School award.