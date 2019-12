News 2 presents Joseph Pye Elementary with our Cool School award.

Pye Elementary is an award winning Palmetto’s Finest School with a STEAM focus. The school has a Fitmathtics room, a room that combines math and fitness.

They installed Buddy Benches this year to help students who feel bullied.

Once a month, teachers transform their classrooms into themes to get students excited about learning.

Congratulations Joseph Pye Elementary!