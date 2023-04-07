She’s a creative and innovative teacher and leader. Bonner Elementary third grade teacher Mrs. Kaitlin Craven receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award.

Mrs. Kaitlin Craven, a third-grade teacher at Bonner Elementary in Macedonia, keeps her students engaged in learning in her inclusive class composed of students reading on level, and those with IEP’s.

She’s in her seventh year teaching at the same school she attended as a child.

Craven serves as the math team leader for her grade level, as well as a mentor for teachers who are new to the profession.

“It’s just a big honor. I feel so blessed to be able to do this. This is hard work, and it’s good for people to see what teachers do on a daily basis. I’m just honored I got chosen for this, and people think I’m doing a good job in the classroom,” said Craven.

Congratulations Mrs. Craven!