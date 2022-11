Knightsville Elementary special education teacher Kristi O’Callahan receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award.

Mrs. Kristi O’Callahan teaches special education kindergarten through fifth-grade math and English, a role she’s had at Knightsville Elementary for the past six years. She uses a multi-sensory approach to teaching and creates a fun learning experience for her students to keep them engaged and excited about learning.

Congratulations Mrs. O’Callahan!