Lambs principal Mrs. Jamie McCarthy receives the News 2 Cool School Principal award

News 2 presents Lambs Elementary principal Mrs. Jamie McCarthy with the Cool School principal award.

Mrs. Jamie McCarthy became the principal of Lambs Elementary School in 2019. Teachers say Mrs. McCarthy has changed the school’s atmosphere and brought a new sense of positivity. She also walks the halls as the school’s Lamb mascot.

During the award presentation, Mrs. McCarthy said, “This award means so much to me because I was nominated by my staff, and that is so close to my heart. I’m so appreciative. I want to thank the community, our parents, our students, our amazing staff. Of course our district office Charleston County School District. I’m a proud Charleston County School District employee, and so proud to be a part of the team. Also, I want to thank my family for being our biggest cheerleaders.”

Congratulations Mrs. McCarthy!

If you would like to nominate a Cool School Teacher or Principal, send an email to Octavia at omitchell@wcbd.com.