Celebrating ten years of creating leaders through project-based learning experiences, Lowcountry Leadership Charter School receives the News 2 Cool School award.

Students run a farm as part of the school’s agricultural education program. LLCS in Meggett has a project-based learning curriculum and strong focus on foundational skills.

School leaders say the state-wide charter school outperforms local schools academically.

Congratulations Lowcountry Leadership Charter School!