Fun, engaging, and challenging, when you walk in the doors of Mason Preparatory School in downtown Charleston, you instantly feel a sense of community. Students excel with a challenging curriculum. Mason Prep receives the News 2 Cool School award.

Mason Prep is an independent school with students in grades kindergarten through eighth grades with small class sizes. Teachers design lessons and projects that support and challenge students. Head of School Jennifer Baker says in addition to a premiere academic program, the school builds great students and community members.

Congratulations, Mason Prep Knights!

