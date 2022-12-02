He changed career paths to come back to his community to make a difference in the classroom. News 2 presents Moultrie Middle School’s Mr. Matthew Lee with our Cool School Teacher award.

A math teacher for five years now, Matthew Lee left what could have been a lucrative career as an industrial engineer to pursue a career as a teacher because he wanted to make an impact in the lives of students. Many say he’s doing just that, by creating a fun and interactive learning experience for his students.

Congratulations Mr. Matthew Lee!