She shows up beyond the classroom for her students, families, and school, and forms endearing connections with her students. Meeting Street Academy teacher Ms. Kady Preston receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award.

First grade teacher Ms. Kady Preston is in her ninth year of teaching, seventh year at Meeting Street Academy – Charleston. She has a fun, engaging, and rigorous style of teaching. Ms. Preston also serves as a coach for other teachers at the school, and she is also an elected member of the Charleston County District 20 Constituent School Board.

Preston says this award is extra special to her because it’s parent nominated.

“You can’t quantify the impact you make on a child with numbers and data, you see it though in the way they talk to people, and the way they interact with people around them, the way they love reading, and the way they love school. That’s what I want my impact on every child to be, and for a parent to recognize that means the world to me,” Preston says.

If you would like to nominate a Cool School or educator, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.