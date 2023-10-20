Motherly, amazing, thoughtful, and selfless cancer survivor are just some of the words you will hear when parents and colleagues talk about a Whitesville Elementary Head Start teacher.

Mrs. Christina Wilder is the recipient of this week’s News 2 Cool School Teacher award.

Whitesville Elementary School Head Start teacher Mrs. Christina Wilder is proud to teach at her home school. A Head Start teacher for seven years, she’s taught at Whitesville for two years. The Moncks Corner native says she sees her work in early childhood education as an opportunity to build a strong foundation in her students’ educational journey.

She is a thyroid cancer survivor, and even through her darkest moments, she remained in the classroom to pour into her students.

Congratulations, Mrs. Wilder!