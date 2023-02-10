She rides the school bus with her students, visits their homes when they are sick, helps build their confidence, and gave them a motivational mantra that her former students still use to this day.

St. Stephen Elementary School teacher Mrs. Kimberley Whitaker receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award.

Mrs. Kimberley Whitaker is a fourth-grade teacher at St. Stephen Elementary in Berkeley county. The Army war veteran who has been a teacher for 20 years. She describes her teaching style as an empowering coach. Students talk through their strategies and feel comfortable admitting to mistakes.

Whitaker uses her own personal affirmation with her students, as she urges them all to be like ‘Hot Cheese,’ meaning the absolute best.

Students continue to use Mrs. Whitaker’s Hot Cheese inspiration. They send her pictures of them wearing hot cheese t-shirts… earrings… and even have the mantra up on their college dorm room walls. She’s also a proud SCSU Bulldog.

“Thank you so much for this honor, and I really do cherish it. It means a lot just for someone to even think of you for the things you do, and for someone to take the time to acknowledge you are trying. As an educator, we always think about our kids first, but sometimes we are left out in the thought process, so I thank you for highlighting teachers all the time for the things that they do, because we as a profession, we need that. So thank you once again,” she said.

Congratulations Mrs. Whitaker!

