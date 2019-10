Strong academic rigor and success outside of the classroom, Crown Leadership Academy is our first Cool School for this school year. We're in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School of the week.

Crown Leadership Academy is a private independent Christian school. Husband and wife Lathan and Sara Carey opened Crown in 2010 with seven students. Now they have students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Principal Lathan Carey says, "We believe God created people as natural learners, and we want to fan that flame." Assistant principal Sarah Carey says, "We really felt like we were going to be a school that was going to grow, and now we have two campuses and 173 kids between the two campuses, one here in Mount Pleasant and in North Charleston we just opened a campus there."